Xiaomi Poco F1 flash sale from 12pm via Flipkart, Mi Store: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Poco F1 flash sale: Poco F1 will go on a flash sale today via Flipkart and Mi Store. Users can purchase the phone’s 6GB RAM +64GB memory variant, its 8GB RAM variant, as well as the Armoured Edition, that sports a Kevlar back. On both online stores, the flash sale will begin from 12 pm.

Meanwhile, consumers can avail the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant through an open sale operating on both platforms.

Xiaomi Poco F1 sale: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a notch, and a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. While the front comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, it is designed with an all-glass back. Poco F1 is based on MIUI over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, but comes with a customised version, MIUI for Poco. This version had recently received a MIUI 10 beta, with a stable ROM expected soon. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, the phone also comes with Liquid Cool technology for optimised performance.

Poco F1 features a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0. The device is available in 6GB/ 8GB RAM options, paired with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. Security modes on Poco F1 include Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It bears a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Poco F1 also features a 20MP front camera sensor with AI face recognition and AI portrait mode.

Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS support, a type-C USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among its various connectivity modes. Sensors on the phone include, accelerometer, three-axis gyro, location sensor, proximity and ambient light sensors.

Xiaomi Poco F1 starts from Rs 20,999, which is the price of its 6GB RAM/64GB memory variant. Other options are priced at Rs 23,999 (6GB RAM/128GB internal memory); Rs 27,999 (8GB RAM/256GB internal memory) and Rs 29,999 (Armoured Edition) respectively.

