Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition first sale from 12 pm: Offers, price and specifications

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition sale from 12 pm today. Price starts at Rs 29,999 and this only comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition sale from 12 pm today. Price starts at Rs 29,999 and this only comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition sale: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco’s flagship phone, the F1 Armoured Edition will go on sale for the first time in India from September 5, which is today. This phone, that features a special Kevlar back, will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Poco F1 sale on both platforms will begin from 12 pm. Poco F1 is available in 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM configurations with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. While other variants of the Poco F1 have already been on sale, Poco F1 Armoured Edition only comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB memory.

Poco F1 Armoured Edition sale: Sale time, offers

Poco F1 Armoured Edition will go on sale for a starting price of Rs 29,999. Both websites offer benefits of Rs 8,000 via Reliance Jio, of which Rs 2,400 will be available as direct cashback, while the remaining Rs 5,600 can be availed through instant discounts, when Jio subscribers make flight or hotel bookings through MakeMyTrip.com.

In addition, Jio users will receive up to 6TB of free 4G data with Poco F1 Armoured Edition.

Flipkart benefits with the phone, include a 10 per cent discount for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders. Those purchasing Poco F1 Armoured Edition via the Mi Store purchase accidental and liquid damages at Rs 1,099, as well as a three-month free subscription to Hungama Music.

Poco F1 Armoured Edition sale: Price, specifications

Priced at Rs 29,999, Poco F1 Armoured Edition features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display, with a notch on top and a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. While the display comes with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection, the glass back comes with a special Kevlar design.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Poco F1 is based on MIUI 9.6 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and runs the Snapdragon 845 processor. Specifically, all variants of Poco F1 are based on MIUI for Poco, a customised version of MIUI. The phone also comes with Liquid Cool technology.

Poco F1 Armoured Edition is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, with battery backup of 4000mAh with QuickCharge 3.0 support.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, features

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with dual-pixel AF, and a 5MP secondary sensor. The notch features a 20MP selfie camera that comes with HDR and AI Beautify features, with an IR light that powers the phone’s Face Unlock feature. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a type-C USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd