Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Android 9 Pie sooner than expected

Xiaomi could be testing Android 9 Pie on the Poco F1. The smartphone has been spotted by GSMArena on Geekbench , and it is seen listed with Android Pie. Poco F1 was launched last month, and is currently based on MIUI 9.6, over and above Android 8.1 Oreo.

The report shares a screenshot of the phone’s performance score on Geekbench. While one can spot the usual naming and other specifications of the device, one can also spot ‘Android 9’ besides the listing of operating system. What’s also worth noting, is that the scores seen through this round of testing are lower than those seen on Poco F1 based on Android Oreo. This confirms that Xiaomi is testing Android Pie for the device, and will confirm the update in the coming weeks.

If you recall, Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display, with a notch on top. Having a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9, the display comes with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, Poco F1 comes with Liquid Cool technology, as well as the customised MIUI for Poco. It comes with a 4000mAh battery that supports QuickCharge 3.0. The phone comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal memory.

Poco F1 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with dual-pixel AF, and a 5MP secondary sensor. The notch features a 20MP selfie camera that comes with HDR and AI Beautify features, with an IR light that powers the phone’s Face Unlock feature. Dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a type-C USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, are among the phone’s connectivity modes.

