Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant now available on open sale

Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will now be available on open sale, the company announced in a tweet. Poco F1 is the first smartphone under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand Poco, and it was launched in India last month. Poco F1 was previously available for purchase via the flash sale model, held weekly on Xiaomi India website as well as Flipkart.

Poco announced on Twitter, that it sold over Rs 200 crores worth of Poco F1 devices in less than five minutes during its first sale on August 29, which is why the company is making the device available on open sale, to celebrate the achievement. Poco F1 Graphite Black and Steel Blue colour options are up for grabs. However, the Rosso Red colour option seems to be out of stock as of now.

Poco F1 is priced starting at Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of Poco F1 is priced at Rs 23,999, while its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs 28,999. Pocophone also announced Poco F1 Armoured edition, which is priced at Rs 29,999 and it will only be available in 8GB RAM option.

#POCOF1 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 storage variant is available on open sale! Have you got yours yet? Get the #MasterOfSpeed now from https://t.co/DREiXV90LG and @Flipkart . Buy now: https://t.co/reU6ntL9gy pic.twitter.com/6DEeVPfaaW — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 14, 2018

#POCOF1 – ₹200 cr. in the first sale. The Best Rated Flagship on @Flipkart. What’s next for the #MasterOfSpeed?@manukumarjain and @cmanmohan are here with a surprise for you! RT if you didn’t expect this 🤙 pic.twitter.com/59uh4aC3KH — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 13, 2018

#POCOF1: thank you all for a fantastic response to the first sale! We’re happy to announce that we generated ₹200+ cr in less than 5 minutes today, making this the BIGGEST & FASTEST flagship sale ever on @Flipkart! Thank you, Masters Of Speed. Next sale is on 5th September! pic.twitter.com/cydGtGjlb6 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 29, 2018

Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution display encased in a plastic polycarbonate body. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI 9.6 skin on top of it. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Poco F1 comes with a dual rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. While it has a 12MP primary sensor, the 5MP secondary lens provides depth-sensing. The front camera is 20MP, and comes with AI-backed features. It features Face Unlock for unlocking the device in addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

