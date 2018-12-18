Xiaomi Play to launch on December 24 in China, might be a rebranded Poco F1

Xiaomi will be holding an event on December 24 in China where it will launch a new smartphone dubbed, Xiaomi Play. The company has shared a teaser image for the same on its official Weibo account. In the teaser image, the company has written, “New mobile phone, released on December 24, Xiaomi Play comes with traffic, maybe the Christmas gift you want most.”

From the name, it can be assumed that the new Xiaomi Play could be a gaming smartphone. However, according to earlier reports, Xiaomi Play could be a rebranded Poco F1 for the Chinese market, which currently sells in India starting at Rs 19,999.

Xiaomi has not revealed any details of the new smartphone, so we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt. The company might launch an altogether new smartphone at the event.

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/ 8GB RAM along with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI based Poco launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 4000mAh battery non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.