Xiaomi plans to launch more than 10 5G mobile phones in 2020: CEO Lei Jun

Xiaomi will introduce more than 10 5G phones in 2020, CEO Lei Jun said, at the World Internet conference held in Wuzhen, China, reported Reuters. So far Xiaomi has two 5G phones in its lineup. The Mi Mix 3 5G. was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona back in February this year. Xiaomi then introduced its Mi 9 Pro 5G in China earlier this month.

Lei explained that the demand for the Mi 9 Pro 5G had exceeded the company’s expectations and led to supply chain issues, according to Reuters. This is what is prompting Xiaomi to introduced 5G phones in all price brackets from the most expensive to the low-end.

“People in the industry fear that next year 4G models won’t sell, this is a step you have no choice but to take,” Lei said. “So we hope that operators can speed up their expansion of 5G base stations.”

It is unclear if Xiaomi’s 5G phones will make their way into all markets such as India, where the brand enjoys a lot of popularity and is the number one vendor in the market, given 5G connectivity is still some way off.

In India, the 5G spectrum auction is only expected to be completed by end of 2019 or early 2020, according to a statement by Union telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made back in September. Most Indian telecom companies are yet to start field testings for 5G networks. Testing is only expected to start in 2020.

Plus in India, Xiaomi’s budget phones in the Redmi series are the best sellers, and it remains to be seen if the company introduces 5G-ready variants of these in 2020 itself.

Going forward, 5G ready phones will be seen as the future as more and more countries start rolling out the next generation mobile network. Xiaomi won’t be the only player betting big on 5G phones. It is rumoured that Apple’s iPhone in 2020 will be 5G ready, given the player is going back to Qualcomm after settlement of the legal disputes.

The 5G phones are also expected to increase smartphone demand in the global smartphone market in 2020. According to a report by Counterporint, “the launch of the new 5G iPhone, as well as demand for 5G devices to access services, will help the market post year-on-year growth in 2020.”

For Xiaomi, introducing more 5G phones in 2020 could help it cater to the growing demand which is predicted by analysts. As consumers purchase phones in 2020, they will likely want devices, which are future ready, and hence Xiaomi will try and provide more 5G phones across the spectrum.

With Reuters inputs