Xiaomi planning two Android One phones with in-screen fingerprint scanner: Report

Xiaomi is reportedly working three new smartphones, out of which two are likely Android One phones with in-display fingerprint scanners. According to a report by XDA Developers, Xiaomi has started hardware testing of its three new devices. All the devices are being tested with a in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertising

The smartphones which are being tested are code-named as ‘pyxis’, ‘bamboo_sprout’ and ‘cosmos_sprout’, the report said, adding that out of the three, ‘bamboo_sprout’ and ‘cosmos_sprout’ are likely to be the Android One phones.

This is because according to the list of Google Play certified Android devices, every smartphone in the Android One program has ‘sprout’ in their code-name, the report pointed out. The third smartphone in the list ‘pyxis’ could be a Chinese variant of either of the other two devices.

For instance, Xiaomi Mi 5X is the Chinese variant of the Mi A1, while the Mi 6X is the Chinese variant of the Mi A2. So it is expected that ‘pyxis’ is a likely successor to the Mi 6X, the report said.

Advertising

Also read: Xiaomi Poco F1 128GB storage variant gets temporary price cut in India

The three smartphones are said to have 32MP front-facing cameras. Though we will have to wait for an official launch for more details, the report says the mid-range devices will be powered by Snapdragon-600 series processors.