Xiaomi phones will have Aarogya Setu app pre-installed if govt orders: Manu Jain

Talking about the ongoing privacy concerns around the Aarogya Setu app, Jain said the government has clarified that the app to be safe. Talking about the ongoing privacy concerns around the Aarogya Setu app, Jain said the government has clarified that the app to be safe.

Xiaomi India has made it mandatory for employees to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones and will pre-install it in new phones if the government wants, company’s India Managing Director Manu Jain revealed during a video conference call on Monday. In the latest guidelines, the government of India has made it mandatory for public and private sector employees to install the contact tracing application.

Jain said he has urged immediate and extended teams to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones. Jain believes the contact tracing application can help detect COVID-19 cases and prevent the spread of the virus.

Previously, we have seen private companies like Zomato making it mandatory for delivery agents to download the Aarogya Setu app to be able to get orders.

Jain clarified that the government hasn’t issued any such order which said the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory to finish the sign up process for a new phone. However, he said if such an order comes, the company will have the Aarogya Setu app pre-installed in future Xiaomi phones.

Talking about the ongoing privacy concerns around the Aarogya Setu app, Jain said the government has clarified that the app to be safe. There shouldn’t be a problem in downloading and using the app, he added.

Jain has clarified that the government hasn’t issued any such order which said the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory to finish the sign up process for a new phone. Jain has clarified that the government hasn’t issued any such order which said the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory to finish the sign up process for a new phone.

Jain also noted that he will request consumers and Mi Fans to download the app but can’t force them. “We can have posters put up and request consumers to download the Aarogya Setu app but definitely can’t force them,” he said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi calls Aarogya Setu a ‘sophisticated surveillance system’; RS Prasad hits back

Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by over 83.5 million users until last week. However, a report in The Indian Express on Monday said only about 6,250 Covid-19 positive cases — or one in six of the total 37,000-odd cases — are on the Aarogya Setu application that has 83.5 million users so far.

The app uses Bluetooth and location data to identify users who come in close contact with people tested positive for COVID-19. The app also lets users take self-assessment test which alerts users if they have chances to get the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd