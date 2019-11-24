Xiaomi patent reveals smartphone with a secondary display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new phone that comes with quad rear camera setup and dual-display. The company has patented the design where the phone sports a small secondary display at the back next to the camera module.

According to the patent, the primary display is like any other phone but the bezels are extremely slim and the earpiece is located at the top of the device. The four cameras at the back are set up in a square-shaped module similar to the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 series.

Meanwhile, the secondary display on the phone is as small in size as the quad-camera housing. The secondary display will most likely show caller ID and notification alerts when the phone is placed facing down. Also, there is no selfie camera on the front which suggests that the secondary display might serve as a view-finder to click selfies with the rear camera setup.

The LED flash lies outside the camera module aligned to the centre, where we usually see the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The patent doesn’t show space for the fingerprint scanner at the back so the phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Recently, the company patented a foldable smartphone with a foldable form factor and flexible display similar to the Moto Razr. The phone has dual front cameras and a secondary display on the front.

Earlier, a patent for Xiaomi was leaked showing a foldable phone with five cameras at the top. Also, Xiaomi patented designs for smartphones that sport a dual-front facing camera setup where the cameras sit in the corner of the phone.