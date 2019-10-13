Xiaomi patents four unusual front camera designs

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi has patented designs for smartphones that sport a dual-front facing camera setup and these designs are quite unusual.

Xiaomi patents for a new screen design for dual-front facing camera. (Image inputs: Tigermobiles)

Xiaomi has been reported to patent smartphone design for dual-selfie cameras that sit in the corner of the phone but it’s not a punch-hole design. Tigermobiles spotted the images used by Xiaomi to apply for a patent in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database.

The pictures reveal multiple designs to place the dual front-facing camera. In all the designs, the camera sensors are crammed up in the upper corners of the screen. In the first image, the screen is cut-out at the upper two corners, similar to how the screen is cut for U-shaped notch at the centre. The camera sensors are placed in the cutout.

Xiaomi design patents (Image source: Tigermobiles)

In the second image, the screen is not cut anywhere but panel’s edges are curved to a degree that it leaves the space for the two sensors above, while leaving a similar space at the bottom. The third design is the most unique where the phone extends at the upper corners to make space for the dual-selfie camera setup, thus bringing a physical notch to the phone.

The fourth design looks similar to the design of Redmi Note 5 Pro where the screen doesn’t go all the way and leaves a top-bezel where the two selfie cameras are placed on the two sides.

Xiaomi design patents (Image source: Tigermobiles)

Each month, multiple new smartphones make their way to the Indian smartphone market as the manufacturers keep pushing new devices at short intervals. But most of these budget and mid-range devices look the same, at least the front portion. While a lot of effort is being into the backside of the device, not much was being done to the front.

The V-shaped or U-shaped notch has become the norm to achieve a higher screen-to-body ratio and other phones simply went for a pop-up mechanism. Phones with a different form-factor like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Mi MIX Alpha cost too much, Xiaomi’s new designs might prove to be a fruitful solution, given dual-front facing cameras might become the norm soon.

