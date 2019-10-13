Xiaomi patents four unusual front camera designs

Xiaomi has been reported to patent smartphone design for dual-selfie cameras that sit in the corner of the phone but it’s not a punch-hole design. Tigermobiles spotted the images used by Xiaomi to apply for a patent in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database.

The pictures reveal multiple designs to place the dual front-facing camera. In all the designs, the camera sensors are crammed up in the upper corners of the screen. In the first image, the screen is cut-out at the upper two corners, similar to how the screen is cut for U-shaped notch at the centre. The camera sensors are placed in the cutout.

In the second image, the screen is not cut anywhere but panel’s edges are curved to a degree that it leaves the space for the two sensors above, while leaving a similar space at the bottom. The third design is the most unique where the phone extends at the upper corners to make space for the dual-selfie camera setup, thus bringing a physical notch to the phone.

The fourth design looks similar to the design of Redmi Note 5 Pro where the screen doesn’t go all the way and leaves a top-bezel where the two selfie cameras are placed on the two sides.

Each month, multiple new smartphones make their way to the Indian smartphone market as the manufacturers keep pushing new devices at short intervals. But most of these budget and mid-range devices look the same, at least the front portion. While a lot of effort is being into the backside of the device, not much was being done to the front.

The V-shaped or U-shaped notch has become the norm to achieve a higher screen-to-body ratio and other phones simply went for a pop-up mechanism. Phones with a different form-factor like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Mi MIX Alpha cost too much, Xiaomi’s new designs might prove to be a fruitful solution, given dual-front facing cameras might become the norm soon.