Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone design similar to Moto Razr

Xiaomi has been granted a patent for a smartphone with a foldable form factor and flexible display, which might remind some of the Moto Razr. The patent was submitted back in August 2018, but has been granted just now. Earlier, a patent for Xiaomi was leaked showing a foldable phone with five cameras at the top.

Back in February, Xiaomi executives had revealed a prototype for a foldable phone, where the screen could fold out into a bigger tablet-style display, similar to the Galaxy Fold. According to TigerMobiles, which has shared details of the new foldable phone patent, the patent was granted by China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for a vertical folding smartphone. The phone has dual front cameras and a secondary display on the front.

The design is different from the Motorola Razr, which has a more clamshell design for the foldable screen. The Xiaomi patent appears to have a taller aspect ratio phone. In the closed state, there is a rectangular display on the front, similar to the Motorola Razr. There’s a front-facing camera inside as well, when the phone is unfolded, according to the patent images.

The patent by itself does not confirm that Xiaomi will be launching this product. As pointed out, another Xiaomi foldable phone patent showed five cameras on the top and a very wide display when unfolded, similar to the Huawei Mate X. With foldable phones, expect a lot of models to be tested. Motorola itself revealed that they tested out some 20 models before settling on the familiar clamshell style for the foldable Razr.

But Xiaomi has itself acknowledged in the past that it is working on a foldable phone, which is not surprising. With Samsung Galaxy Fold hitting the market, and Moto Razr coming in December, the foldable phone is here to stay. In fact, Samsung is hopeful that it will sell close to 6 million foldable phones next year.

One smartphone company which insists it is not working on a foldable device so far is OnePlus with CEO Pete Lau saying they are yet to see a clear use case for the same. Regarding Xiaomi, we will have to wait and see what form their foldable phone takes when it is finally released.