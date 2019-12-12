Xiaomi’s new patent shows another clamshell foldable phone with pop-up camera

Xiaomi patent shows another clamshell foldable phone with pop-up camera (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Xiaomi patent shows another clamshell foldable phone with pop-up camera (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The foldable phone form factor is supposed to be the next big thing for the upcoming year. In the latest news, Xiaomi has been granted a patent for a foldable phone with a ‘clamshell’ design and a pop-up selfie camera. The clamshell design marked a return this year with the Moto Razr 2019, which sports a foldable screen as well. According to the patent for Xiaomi, which was granted on December 6, 2019, the phone could sport dual-cameras at the back.

The patent, granted by the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database, was spotted by LetsGoDigital. The website has also shared images of what the device would look like based on the patent, which includes around nine sketches in the patent. The clamshell foldable phone also has a small notification screen around the camera system. Based on the image, one can see the back actually has a dual punch-hole camera and flash.

The phone has a horizontal folding line which when unfolded will result in an elongated screen, which appears to be entirely bezel-less. The smaller screen appears to be designed for showing notifications, when the phone is folded.

This is not the first time that a Xiaomi patent for a foldable phone with such as design has been spotted. Earlier, TigerMobiles shared details for a new foldable phone patent from Xiaomi, which has a similar clamshell design. This patent showed a rectangular display on the front and a front-facing camera inside as well, when the phone is unfolded.

Another foldable phone design from Xiaomi showed a phone with five cameras on the top and a very wide display when unfolded. Xiaomi executives had revealed a phone similar to the Galaxy Fold back in January 2019, which when unfolded had a much wider, tablet-like screen.

Given the number of patents going around, it could be that Xiaomi is testing out a number of designs for the foldable form factor before it goes with one or it could just go with different designs as well. Samsung itself expects foldable phones to cross 6 million shipments in 2020 and it won’t be surprising to see more brands showcase their devices next year.

