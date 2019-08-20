Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo create Apple AirDrop-like cross-UI file sharing platform

Xiaomi has announced an “Inter-Transfer Alliance” (rough translation of the name of the program) with Oppo and Vivo in order to create an Apple AirDrop-like service for file transfer. The alliance would enable users for cross-brand mutual transmission of photos, videos, music, and documents with a simple swipe or tap.

According to Xiaomi, the exchange of files will not use internet data or some third-party app but it will be based on Bluetooth. The transfer speeds are expected to reach up to 20MB per second.

The announcement comes after a similar feature has been spotted in Android Q beta as well. The ‘Fast Share’ feature in the Android Q beta channel replaces the older NFC-based Android Beam system of file transfer between Android devices.

While Android Q is expected to come with a fast sharing feature, the three companies are making their platform to share files across Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo smartphones. It looks like the Chinese manufacturers will push their own cross-UI file transfer system instead of Android-specific ‘File Share’.

The program is currently in beta with three members as of now. However, Xiaomi is welcoming others to join the Inter-Transfer Alliance. It is safe to assume that Realme and Redmi will also enroll in this program given their parent companies are on board.

As of now, Realme phones can transfer files using Realme share and OnePlus also has its own FileDash, which is a high-speed file transfer system that is limited to just OnePlus devices.