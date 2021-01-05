Xiaomi Mi A3 not working after Android 11 update? Here’s what you can do

Xiaomi recently rolled out the latest Android 11 update for Mi A3 units, and a few users started experiencing problems after installing the update with some devices getting bricked. The brand acknowledged the issue, and halted the rollout. This is not the first time that Mi A-series users are experiencing issues. Previously Mi A2 Lite and Mi A1 owners experienced several issues when they updated their phones to latest Android OS. Several Mi A3 users had earlier reported problems with Android 10 update. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Mi A3 issue and how it can be fixed.

Mi A3 update problems: What is the issue?

A lot of users on Twitter complained that the Mi A3 not working after installing the Android 11 update. Some of the users reported that their phone did not even turn on the bootloader or was completely dead. A Reddit user said that Xiaomi service centre had asserted that the issue can’t be fixed.

Some users even filed a petition to request the company to either replace the device or fix their Mi A3 smartphones caused due to Android 11 update. It seems that the issue is not just limited to Indians, as some people overseas also complained about the same.

How Xiaomi Mi A3 issue can be fixed?

In an official statement, Xiaomi has requested Mi A3 users to visit any of their offline stores if they are experiencing the issue. The company has said that users won’t be charged if they visit the service centre.

“We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centres across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty). We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services,” Xiaomi said.