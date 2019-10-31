Xiaomi’s November 5 event preview: Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 expected to launch

Xiaomi is hosting a launch event in China on November 5, where it will unveil the Mi CC9 Pro as well as Mi Watch and Mi TV. The company has started to share teasers for all three products on Weibo– the Chinese microblogging site.

Here is everything you need to know about the launch event and the upcoming Xiaomi products:

Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10)

Mi CC9 Pro will be the newest addition to the CC9-series smartphone in China. The phone is teased to sport a penta-lens camera setup (Nokia 9 PureView already comes with a penta-lens camera setup) on the back carrying a 108MP primary lens made by Samsung, 5x optical zoom capability, and a 12MP bokeh lens. The camera setup is aligned vertically to the left side of the back and other posters reveal the phone to have curved edges and a waterdrop notch on top.

As per reports, the device sports a 13MP wide-angle lens and the telephoto lens on the phone has 8MP resolution. The front camera on the phone is said to be 32MP whereas the battery on the phone is reported to be 4,000mAh with support for 20W+ fast charging. The phone is leaked to feature Snapdragon 730G processor, 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and running Android 10. The Mi CC9 Pro could be launched globally as Mi Note 10.

Mi Watch

The smartwatch from Xiaomi looks a lot like the Apple Watch with its square screen and a single button on the upper right side. The Mi Watch will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and support cellular connectivity with an eSIM. Teasers reveal that the smartwatch will also have Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a loudspeaker.

This is the first time Xiaomi is launching a smartwatch under its Mi brand and the CEO Lei Jun has called the watch as “a smartphone for your wrist”.

Mi TV 5

Alongside the Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Watch, Xiaomi will also launch the new Mi TV 5 on November 5. As per teasers shared by the company on Weibo, the Mi TV 5 will be equipped with a 4K quantum dot screen and the NTSC colour gamut will be as high as 108 per cent.

The colour gamut refers to the colours that can be displayed by a TV. While a TV rated at 50 per cent NTSC can only display half the colours, a TV rated at 100 per cent NTSC can display all the colours. So with 108 per cent NTSC rating of Mi TV 5, we can expect Xiaomi’s new TV to produce all the colours.