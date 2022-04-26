Xiaomi Next 2022 launch event: How to watch livestream, what to expect?

Xiaomi is set to host the Xiaomi Next 2022 launch event in India tomorrow. Launches expected during the event include the Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 5, the brand’s first tablet in India.

The launch event will kick off at 12 noon on April 27, which is tomorrow, and while Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 are going to be the highlights, expect more announcements too.

You can livestream the launch event by clicking on the embedded link below.



Here’s everything else we know so far about the two devices set to launch during the event.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: What to expect



Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed the spec sheet for the Xiaomi 12 Pro completely in India yet. However, we could expect the device to be based off the Xiaomi 12 Pro that launched in China months ago.

This includes a 6.73″ 120Hz QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display and the phone could be powered by the flagship the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This may be clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone is expected to pack a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto sensor, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Other expected features include a 4,600mAh battery, 120W fast charging support (wired) and 50W fast charging (wireless). The phone is also expected to pack stereo speakers, NFC and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi Pad 5: What to expect



The Xiaomi Pad 5 was already launched in the global market back in 2021 and that gives us a peak at the specifications to expect. Assuming Xiaomi made no India-specific changes to the tablet, the specifications would be the same here.

This includes an 11-inch 1600×2560 IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support along with Dolby Vision. The tablet is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset and Adreno 640 GPU. This is coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is also a single rear 13MP camera with Dual-LED flash on the tablet and an 8MP front camera. The rear camera is able to record at up to 4K while the front is capped at 1080p recording.

There is an 8,720mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The tablet was launched with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 onboard. In terms of colours, it is available in 3 variants including Cosmic Grey, Pearl White and Green.