scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched in China: Here’s a closer look at its top features

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Xiaomi has launched its Mix Fold 2 in China which comes with a large 8-inch screen. Here's a closer look at the device. X

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 11:15:52 am
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2Xiaomi has launched the Mix Fold 2 in China.

It is raining foldables this August. After Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 and the new Motorola Razr, Xiaomi has announced its own Mix Fold 2 in China.  Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s latest take on foldable phones.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 specifications

The Mix Fold 2 features a large 8.02-inch Samsung Eco screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and has a resolution of 2160×1914 when unfolded. Closing the phone will give you access to a 6.56-inch Samsung AMOLED E5 display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

Like all recent flagship phones, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM. Coming to the cameras, the phone features a triple camera setup on the back of the phone with a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens that offers up to 2x optical zoom. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is available in three storage variants. The base variant that comes with 256GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 8,999 (approx. Rs 1,06,400), whereas the 512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1,18,300). The top variant that offers 1TB of internal storage will cost you CNY 11,999 (approx. Rs 1,42,000).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:14:23 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
Doctor, I have a question

Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement