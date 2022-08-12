Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched in China: Here’s a closer look at its top features

It is raining foldables this August. After Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 and the new Motorola Razr, Xiaomi has announced its own Mix Fold 2 in China. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s latest take on foldable phones.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 specifications

The Mix Fold 2 features a large 8.02-inch Samsung Eco screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and has a resolution of 2160×1914 when unfolded. Closing the phone will give you access to a 6.56-inch Samsung AMOLED E5 display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

Like all recent flagship phones, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM. Coming to the cameras, the phone features a triple camera setup on the back of the phone with a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens that offers up to 2x optical zoom. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is available in three storage variants. The base variant that comes with 256GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 8,999 (approx. Rs 1,06,400), whereas the 512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1,18,300). The top variant that offers 1TB of internal storage will cost you CNY 11,999 (approx. Rs 1,42,000).