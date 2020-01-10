Xiaomi MIUI 12 to launch later this year, reveals official poster

MIUI 12 is expected to come with a refreshed interface along with a slew of new features. MIUI 12 is expected to come with a refreshed interface along with a slew of new features.

Xiaomi last year launched its MIUI 11 skin for Android and is till date rolling it out to compatible smartphone. Now, the company has revealed that it is already working on the next gen MIUI 12 skin. Apart from confirming that it is working on the skin, the company has not revealed any other details regarding the operating system. However, it is being said that the company will be providing more information regarding the UI in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi has posted the logo poster for its upcoming MIUI 12 skin on Weibo.

This iteration of the UI will mark the 10th anniversary of MIUI, as the first version of the UI was launched back in 2010. Since then the company has been hard at work providing users with continuous updates.

MIUI 12 is expected to come with a refreshed interface along with a slew of new features. According to the logo poster, we can deduce that MIUI 12 will retain the minimalistic design. Whereas, the gradient effect on ’12’ suggests that the company will add some new shades and colour schemes.

According to a recent report citing a developer from the company, MIUI 12 will come with a global system-wide dark mode.

In other news, Xiaomi’s MIUI is currently rolling out for its devices. MIUI 11 brings new icon designs, a system-wide dark mode, new Mi Lan Pro system font and improved always-on display functionality. It also has new animations, themes, wallpapers and an improved notification system.

