MIUI 12 Beta Testers program now live in India: Here’s how to apply

Xiaomi revealed its MIUI 12 skin for the Android operating system alongside the Mi 10 Zoom Edition in China last month. It recently started testing the Chinese ROM via a closed beta test with no announcement for the availability of the MIUI 12 Global ROM version. However, on Wednesday, Xiaomi India announced the start of its MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program.

The new MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program is only available for Indian users testing the software on the Redmi K20 series. If you live outside of India, you will not be able to register yourself under this program.

To participate in the beta program, interested users need to join the ‘MIUI Global Stable Beta Testing Recruitment – Mi Community India‘ Telegram group and fill up a Google form, links to both the Telegram group and the Google form are available on the company’s official community forum.

Interested users will have to join the Telegram group by May 14, 9 PM IST and fill-up the Google form by May 15, 9 PM IST. After that, the company will stop accepting entries for the program. In related news, it has commenced a similar program globally, wherein, it is accepting applications from Mi 9, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro users.

Once the registration period is over, the company will go through all entries and then select the apt testers. The selected testers will receive a special OTA update, details of which will be communicated in a separate MIUI 12 Telegram group, to which all selected members will be added.

Before you register, know that Xiaomi has listed a few pre-conditions for the users to be eligible for the program. First being, that an applying user should be an active Mi India Community member. The second one is that the device should be running a Global Stable ROM at the time of application. The third one is that the user should have ample knowledge about Fastboot flashing and unlocking a bootloader.

The company will stay in constant contact with these testers via the Telegram group to iron out the bugs, before the global stable ROM starts rolling out to the public.

