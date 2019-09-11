Xiaomi MIUI 11 ROM accidentally revealed, here’s what has changed

Xiaomi is expected to soon reveal its MIUI 11 ROM globally, but as of now, the company hasn’t revealed when it will be launching the new ROM. However, ahead of the launch, the company according to a report by XDA Developers, Xiaomi accidentally rolled out the new MIUI version to some of its devices.

This accidental rollout has provided us with a first look at how the new MIUI 11 skin will look like and what all changes have been made. Xiaomi made the closed beta MIUI 11.9.9.9 links live on its website for the Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 2S and Mi 6 for a short time.

MIUI 11 comes with new iconography, bolder texts and much more whiter spaces. The icons are much more colourful, however, aren’t in symmetry. The company has also increased the number of system apps it has on the phone. The ROM will also bring new always on display features including a kaleidoscope style experience and an outer space style experience.

New dynamic sounds feature, Xiaomi Community app and a redesigned file manager are a few other changes that we will get to see with MIUI 11. It will also come with a dark mode scheduler and a quick replies option for certain messaging apps.

It is being said that MIUI 11 will also bring a cross-brand file transfer feature for its, Oppo’s and Vivo’s smartphones to share files with each other, similar to Apple’s AirDrop.

This is just a beta version of the ROM and the company is yet to launch the public version of the ROM, which is expected to bring a lot of other changes to it.