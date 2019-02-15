Xiaomi MIUI 11 list of eligible devices leaked online, to start with Mi 9?

Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 will be the next version of its popular operating system and a list of eligible devices, which will get this update has been leaked online. To be clear, MIUI 11 has not yet officially been announced, though it was reported from China that the company had started work on its next OS already. The report with the list of MIUI 11 eligible devices comes even as Xiaomi is getting ready to launch the Mi 9 on February 20.

According to the report on MyDrivers from China, the MIUI 11 update will come to the Mi 9, Mi 8 series, including the Mi 8SE variant, the Mi 8 Youth. In the Mi MIX series, it includes MIX 2S, MIX 2, MIX 1, and Mi MIX 3 devices. Other Mi devices on the list are: Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi Note 2 and 3, the Mi 5x, 5c, 5s, 5s Plus. Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Max, Mi Max 3 and Mi Play are also mentioned on the list.

When it comes to the Redmi phones, the list includes Redmi Note 7, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6, 6A, 6 Pro, Redmi 5, 5A, 5 Plus, Redmi 4, 4A, 4X. The older Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X are also mentioned.

The list does not mention phones like the Redmi Note 6 pro, though this will likely get the MIUI 11 upgrade. Also some of these models have only launched in China, and not in markets like India.

It was reported back in January 2019 that had started working on the MIUI 11. Some PowerPoint presentation slides of the MIUI 11 being discussed by the company were also shared online. It was reported that MIUI 11 was being referred to as “a new and unique OS” by the company. With MIUI 10, Xiaomi put the focus on full screen and AI features.

Whether MIUI 11 brings a refreshed design to Xiaomi’s user interface remains to be seen. As already pointed out, Xiaomi is launching the Mi 9 on February 20, 2019. The Mi 9 has the codename ‘Battle Angel’, and will come with triple cameras and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Last year, Xiaomi had showcased MIUI 10 along with the Mi 8 series launch in China. But it is not clear if the company will follow the same with the Mi 9 launch as well. Xiaomi is still rolling out MIUI 10 for several of its phones in India. However, if one goes by the leaked list, older phones like Mi 4, etc will no longer be supported by Xiaomi’s new operating system.