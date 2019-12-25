Xiaomi MIUI 11 Global ROM testing now open in India: How to sign up

Xiaomi will accept applications for its MIUI 11 Stable Testing and Bug Reporting Team till 9 pm on December 29, 2019. Xiaomi will accept applications for its MIUI 11 Stable Testing and Bug Reporting Team till 9 pm on December 29, 2019.

Xiaomi has started to accept entries for its MIUI 11 Stable Testing and Bug Reporting Team in India. In an official blog post, the company also revealed a list of 19 smartphone that will be eligible for MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing programme in India. It includes Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 8A, Redmi Y3, and more devices.

Those interested will need to apply via a Google form, link to which has been given in the post. The company has said that there are limited slots and the recruitment will be done on a first come first serve basis. Xiaomi will accept applications for its MIUI 11 Stable Testing and Bug Reporting Team till 9 pm on December 29, 2019.

In addition, participants will also be required to join the “MIUI Global Stable Beta Testing Group – Mi Community India” Telegram group before December 29 as rules related to bug submission and more will be put out in the Telegram group. Those selected will also be informed through the Telegram group.

Xiaomi has clarified that the stable updates will not be rolled out as frequently as the Developer or Beta ROM. Members of the MIUI 11 Stable Testing and Bug Reporting Team will need to report any bugs or errors to Xiaomi, which will help in timely roll out of the stable release.

More Xiaomi smartphones eligible for MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing programme in India are Poco F1, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 7/S, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 8, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Y2, Mi Max 2, and Mi MIX 2.

Xiaomi started to release the Global Stable ROM of MIUI 11 in India in October. It said the roll out will take place in four phases ending December 26. The highlight features of Xiaomi MIUI 11 include Dark Mode, Always-on Display, Mi Life app, customisable lock screen, Dynamic Video Wallpaper, floating calculator, and more.

Xiaomi devices in India eligible for MIUI 11

Redmi K20

Poco F1

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7/S

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y2

Mi Max 2

Mi MIX 2

