From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Redmi Y2: List of smartphones to get MIUI 10

The list of devices which will receive the MIUI 10 ROM update includes the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, and more. The list of devices which will receive the MIUI 10 ROM update includes the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, and more.

Xiaomi in June announced the availability of the MIUI 10 global beta ROM in India. The company has said that the beta testing stage of the ROM will end on July 24, after which all eligible Xiaomi smartphones will start receiving the stable build of MIUI 10. Till date, the company has confirmed 28 of its devices are eligible to be updated to MIUI 10. However, this rollout will not be immediate and will be carried out in phases. Interestingly the 28 eligible devices aren’t all new devices, the company in its official MIUI forum stated that the ROM will be even rolled out to devices like the Redmi 4c and 4s which were launched almost three years back.

The new MIUI 10 ROM brings an update to some design elements of the ROM and focuses highly on bringing AI to the company’s smartphones. Notably, the newest series of smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 series which includes the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Plus have been largely absent from the update list. However, considering that they are the newest additions from the company to their smartphone portfolio, it is expected that the company will surely roll-out the update to them also.

Here’s is the list of all the eligible devices that will be receiving the MIUI 10 operating system:

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 6, Mi 6X, Mi 5, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi 4S, and the Mi 4C

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5A, Note 5A Prime, and the Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4X, and the Redmi S2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 2, and the Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Mi Max, and the Mi Max Prime

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and the Mi Note 2

Also Read: Xiaomi MIUI 10 China Developer ROM now available for compatible phones

The list of devices which will receive the MIUI 10 ROM update will be slightly different. This is due to the fact that some of the devices which were launched within the country came with different names, ROMs, and some weren’t even launched. Below is the list of devices that will receive MIUI 10 in India:

Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, and the Mi 3

Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, and the Mi Max

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, and the Redmi Note 3

Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and the Redmi 3S

Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1, and the Redmi Y1 Lite

Also Read: Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta version rolling out mid-June: New features, list of compatible devices

A few reports suggest, that the company’s flagship smartphones the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the Mi Mix 2S have started getting a push notification that the international OTA (over-the-air) update is here. The notification states the devices will receive the new MIUI 10 ROM via OTA by early August.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd