Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta version rolling out mid-June: New features, list of compatible devices

Xiaomi at its Redmi Y2 product launch in India announced the MUI 10 Global ROM. The company stated that it will start rolling out the latest custom ROM MIUI 10 global beta version from mid-June. MIUI 10 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s own operating system and based on Android Oreo.

MIUI 10 brings a host of new features including a refreshed task manager, gestures controls etc. The new custom ROM from Xiaomi also comes with AI portrait mode for enhanced Bokeh images. The AI portrait will work even on Xiaomi devices that don’t have dual-rear camera setup and lack a dedicated depth-sensing sensor.

The revamped task manager meanwhile will allow users to delete tasks by simple swipes. MIUI 10 will support 16:9, 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratio display and offer new gestures. Additionally, the MIUI 10 now brings a redesigned Recent view tab. The latest build will show a vertically stacked view of all recently opened apps.

MIUI 10: List of compatible devices

Xiaomi MIUI 10 will be available on a number of Redmi and Mi devices, including older phones like Mi 4, Redmi Note 3. Here is the list of compatible devices for MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Mi series

Mi MIX 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5S, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max.

Xiaomi Redmi series

Redmi Note 5 (India variant), Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (TW), Redmi Note 3, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite.

Alongside the announcement of MIUI 10 global beta version rollout schedule, Xiaomi introduced its second selfie-focused smartphone from the Redmi Y series, the Redmi Y2. The smartphone which is a rebranded version of the Redmi S2 is priced starting at Rs 9999 for the 3GB RAM model.

The Redmi Y2 carries a 16MP AI-selfie camera which is the highlight of the new Xiaomi smartphone. The phone features a 5.99-inch FullView HD+ display with 18:9 aspect. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 625 paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Redmi S2 has a battery backup of 3080mAh. The Redmi Y2 will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India from June 12.

