Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.2.14 adds native dark mode to system apps

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.2.14 bringing dark mode to the company’s devices. The update adds a native dark mode to the system apps including phone, contacts, gallery, screen recorder, updater and messages. This new mode was first spotted by FoneArena.

MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.2.14’s dark mode is also available inside of the notification shade, volume slider and recents menu. However, it isn’t available inside of many elements like the settings page.

The company is expected to take consumer feedback on the mode as of now and might release the feature along with the next big version update, which will be MIUI 11.

Dark mode is much easier on the eyes compared to the normal light theme. It also helps in saving battery life of devices sporting an AMOLED display.

Xiaomi as of now has only announced the arrival of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.2.14 on its official forum and is yet to post its changelog. That means we will have to wait a bit to learn what more is new inside of the update.

In related news, the company recently announced that it is dropping support for older devices including the Redmi Note 3, Mi 4 and Mi 5. MIUI 10 is the last update for these devices and their update development teams are now being integrated into other device update teams.