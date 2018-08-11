Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 suspended due to Dual Apps issue

Xiaomi has suspended the roll out of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 citing Dual Apps issue. Xiaomi has suspended the roll out of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 citing Dual Apps issue.

Xiaomi has suspended the roll out of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 citing Dual Apps issue. The suspension seems temporary, though the company has not specified a timeline on when it will resume the roll out. Xiaomi put out an update in the original MIUI forum post to inform users of the suspension. “MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 suspended due to the Dual Apps issue (App Reload/Force Close Message/Black Screen Appeared for Dual Apps). Our developers are fixing the issue. Thanks for your understanding and support,” the post reads.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 fixes lock screen issue on Xiaomi phones running Android Oreo. The issue caused music player on the lock screen to appear as black. It also includes system update for Redmi 3S that restores some apps that were missing after updating. It fixes the problem of System UI crash on all Xiaomi devices when Bluetooth is disconnected in Spanish language. The issue where security stops working when charging in Russian language has also been fixed through the update.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 brings with the fix for issue where blank toggles appear in the notification shade. Other features of the update include fix for no notification sound in dual WhatsApp on locked and unlocked screen, WhatsApp and Telegram showing double notifications for single message as well as where notification font is not displayed properly.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi started rolling out the MIUI 10 beta update to its third batch of smartphones, which were launched a few years back. The devices include the Xiaomi Mi 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A. Xiaomi MIUI 10 ROM brings support for displays with 18:9, 19:9, and 16:9 aspect ratios, navigational gestures, support for progressive web apps, and more.

