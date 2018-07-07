Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 now rolling out: Full list of eligible devices

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 for first batch of its smartphones. Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 for first batch of its smartphones.

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 for first batch of devices, which includes Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5 Pro/Redmi Note 5, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix. Other Xiaomi phones will also get the update, though an exact timeline is unclear at this point. The new version of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM brings with it several changes. For instance, LDAC functionality for Bluetooth for supported devices has been included. It also fixes Russian language localisation as well as translation issue with all languages.

Xiaomi users who have compatible devices cited and are running a beta ROM, can check for the update by heading to phone’s Settings>About Phone>System updates>Check for updates. Those using MIUI 6 / MIUI 7 / MIUI 8 stable ROM you can upgrade to MIUI 10 via the fastboot method.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for India was announced at the Redmi Y2 launch in June. MIUI Global Beta ROM version 8.6.14 was made available prior to the version 8.7.5. It added features like an updated Mi Browser, support for Progressive Web App (PWA), a World Cup card in App Vault as well as better search functionality.

Also Read: Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta version rolling out mid-June: New features, list of compatible devices

Xiaomi had confirmed at the time of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM that the OS will be made available for several eligible devices including, Redmi Note 5 Pro (India)/ Redmi Note 5, Mi Mix 2, Redmi S2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, and Mi Mix. The custom MIUI 10 China Developer ROM began rolling out for select devices last month. The list of devices include, Mi 8, Mi 8SE, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, and Redmi Note 5. However, the update for Mi 6x was suspended due to camera FC issue.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 brings with it features like a refreshed task manager, which allow users to delete tasks by simple swipes. The new custom ROM from Xiaomi also includes AI portrait mode for enhanced Bokeh images. Xiaomi claims that AI portrait will work even on devices that don’t have dual-rear camera setup and lack a dedicated depth-sensing sensor. MIUI 10 will support 16:9, 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratio display as well. In addition, MIUI 10 brings a redesigned Recent view tab, which will show a vertically stacked view of all recently opened apps.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd