Xiaomi might launch its first 64MP camera phone on August 7, might be Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi has posted a teaser image of a new smartphone imaging system which it will be unveiling on August 7 on Weibo. It is expected to launch its highly anticipated smartphone with a 64MP camera system on the date. The poster has the Redmi logo embedded on it, which means the company might reveal the 64MP Redmi smartphone at the event.

Advertising

The company has already confirmed it is working on a smartphone with a quad camera setup on the back, which will consist of a 64MP primary sensor. The company is yet to confirm what they will showcase on August 7, so until that happens we can’t confirm the company will launch its 64MP smartphone on the date or not.

In separate news, Xiaomi VP, Lu Weibing in a Weibo post has stated that the “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door…” according to Google Translate. Though the meaning of this can be interpreted in multiple ways, this does confirm that the company is soon going to launch the next Redmi Note device and that it will sport the Redmi Note 8 moniker.

The upcoming Redmi Note 8 might be the company’s upcoming 64MP smartphone, which it might launch on August 7. Considering the Redmi Note 7 was the company’s first smartphone to feature a 48MP camera setup on the back.

Advertising

Also Read: Xiaomi to launch a Redmi gaming phone with new MediaTek Helio G90T processor

Xiaomi is expected to use the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year to achieve the 64MP camera setup. The Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor can descramble its colour filter to deliver full-size 64MP photos.

To recall, Realme has also confirmed that it is working on a 64MP smartphone, which it will be launching on August 8 in India. A new leak has also come out stating that Samsung is also working on a Galaxy A series smartphone, which will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a 64MP camera on the back.