Xiaomi Mi Ultra to go on sale soon? Here is what we know

Xiaomi has now announced that Mi 11 Ultra would be going on sale in limited quantity for consumers purchasing a dedicated gift card and for the ones participating in an online contest. To recall, Xiaomi’s top of the line; Mi 11 Ultra was launched in India in April and was supposed to go on sale soon thereafter. However, the smartphone hasn’t gone on sale yet, and the company cited the reason for the delay to be due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

The phone is fully imported from China, and issues with same are likely the reason why it has not yet gone on sale in India. The company has now confirmed that consumers will be able to get their hands on the Mi 11 Ultra via a limited-quantity sale by purchasing an “ultra gift card” priced at Rs 1,999.

⚡️ #UltraIsHere ⚡️ Yes, the #Superphone is coming to #India. 🥳 Mi Super-fans, you can be a part of the 1st #SuperFan limited quantity sale in 2 ways. ✌️ Know all about it here: https://t.co/03wphvHj4K RT & spread the word. 🔄 #Mi11Ultra #1DXOCamera pic.twitter.com/Fmn9B1P4ld — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 1, 2021

If you decide to purchase the gift card, you will also get two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, an Ultra merchandise Superfan box, Times Prime annual membership worth Rs 999, and an additional Mi 11 Ultra F-Code for sharing. The ultra premium flagship smartphone was launched on April 23, but has since not gone on sale even once in India.

Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications, features

The Mi 11 Ultra measures 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm and weighs 234g. The smartphone packs a 6.81-inch QHD+(1440 x 3200 pixels) AMOLED screen. The device supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and you can use the display at QHD+ resolution with 120Hz at the same time.

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and features a ceramic back. The IP68 certified device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP sensor which is the largest used in any smartphone yet. Other cameras include a 48MP ultra-wide shooter and a 48MP telephoto camera. One of the defining features of the camera is that it allows you to shoot 8K video with all the three lenses at the back.

There is also a 20MP selfie camera at the front of the device. The smartphones comes with a 5000mAh battery that can support 67W fast charging. It is important to note that if you want to make use of the extra speed, you will need to buy the charger separately.

Mi 11 Ultra: Price, competitors

The Mi Ultra is priced at 69,999 in India and was launched on Amazon in April. Xiaomi’s latest announcements could mean that the smartphone will be available soon. The Mi Ultra has been priced very competitively in India. One of the only Android device that can match the Mi 11 Ultra in terms of its on sheet specs, is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. For reference the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which can be purchased for as low as $ 869 (approx Rs 65,029) in the US is available at a starting price of Rs 105,999 in India. On the other hand the Mi Ultra which is available at a starting price of $ 1,299.99 (approx Rs 97,258) in the US, is available in India at Rs 69,999.