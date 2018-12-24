Xiaomi Mi Play spotted in leaked video ahead of today’s launch

Xiaomi Mi Play is due to launch today in China, but the phone and its specifications have already been leaked several times. In the latest, a Weibo video gives a look at the Xiaomi Mi Play phone and its features.

Advertising

According to GizmoChina, which has shared the video from Weibo, the video of the Mi Play shows only the front of the device, which reveals that the side bezels are still present, though they are not so thin. It also has a thick chin, and a waterdrop notch. The Mi Play video shows the phone in a Black colour variant.

The display on the Mi Play will have a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, which will come to 432 ppi pixel density. It looks like Xiaomi is launching a phone with a smaller display for those who prefer more compact devices, rather than the 6-inch screens, which have become the norm.

The Xiaomi Mi Play phone also had dual-rear cameras at the back, which are vertically arranged, which is similar to what we have seen on other Xiaomi Mi phones like the Mi 8, etc. Earlier a poster with the specifications of the Mi Play was leaked online, which revealed most of the details about the phone.

Advertising

According to the poster, Mi Play will come with 6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, 5.84-inch display, a MediaTek display, and 3000 mAh battery. The China price of the phone was listed as Yuan 1699, which is around Rs 17,250 plus in Indian currency on conversion.

The Mi Play is supposed to come with the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, although Xiaomi has not yet confirmed this bit of information. Mi Play’s rear camera set up could be 12MP +5MP, and we have seen Xiaomi use a similar configuration on the Poco F1 in India.

Earlier reports claimed Mi Play will be a rebranded variant of Poco F1, which was launched globally, but not meant for the China market at all. However, if this phone comes with the MediaTek processor, then it will be a completely different device.