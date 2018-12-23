Xiaomi Mi Play specifications leaked ahead of December 24 launch

In a day from now, Xiaomi will launch the Mi Play smartphone in China. We have already learned a lot about the phone from leaks, but today yet another leak is coming out to confirm some more details, including its specifications.

A poster published on Weibo (via SlashLeaks) shows the Mi Play will be powered by an unspecified version of MTK chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 5.84-inch FHD+ display, and a 3000mAh battery. Pricing in China will apparently be 1699 Yuan (or approx Rs 17,254).

We have been hearing about the Mi Play’s specifications for days, and it’s honestly a mid-range smartphone. The handset will sport a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch above the screen. Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio processor. It’s likely to come with Helio P70 processor, although Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same.

Based on the leaked poster, the device will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the device will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Speculation is rife that the Mi Play will come with a 12MP main camera on the back and a 5MP secondary camera.

Separately, ITHome claims the Xiaomi Mi Play will come with free 10GB of unlimited data per month. The free data can be claimed through an app.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi Play in China on December 24, which is tomorrow. That’s what we know so far. With a couple of hours left, there’s still a lot we can learn about the Mi Play.