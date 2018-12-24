Xiaomi Mi Play with waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Play has been launched in China, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone in the Play series. Mi Play comes with a waterdrop notch and the MediaTek HelioP35 processor. The phone is priced at 1099 Yuan (or approx Rs 11,161) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available for pre-order in China today. In its home market, Xiaomi is also bundling 10GB data per month for 12 months.

As expected, Xiaomi Play is a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone comes with a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280×1080) display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and microSD support. Mi Play runs on MIUI 10, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with a fingerprint scanner on the rear.

On the imaging front, it offers a dual-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and video calling.

In terms of the design language, Xiaomi Mi Play has a glossy back with gradient finish. In terms of colour options, users can grab the Mi Play in Black, Dream Blue and Twilight Gold options.

At the moment, Xiaomi Mi Play is limited to China. The phone’s availability in other markets, especially India, is still unknown.