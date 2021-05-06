scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Xiaomi working on three high-end Android tablets, could be part of Mi Pad 5 range: Report

Xiaomi is working on three premium Android tablets that could launch in the near future as part of the Mi Pad 5 series.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
May 6, 2021 12:38:28 pm
Xiaomi, Xiaomi electric vehicle, Xiaomi smart electric vehicle,The new tablets from Xiaomi are expected to come with 2,500 x 1,600 pixels resolution on an IPS LCD panel with 16:10 aspect ratio displays (Image Source: AP)

Xiaomi is working on three premium Android tablets that could launch in the near future, according to a report by XDA Developers. The devices could be part of the rumored Mi Pad 5 range from Xiaomi. The tablets have appeared in the code of MIUI 12.5 system apps and are codenamed ‘nabu’, ‘enuma’, and ‘elish’ respectively, as first reported by XDA Developers.

The code hints at the possible model numbers of these tablets. The tablet cod-named ‘enuma ”is said to have the model number K81, ‘elish’ may carry the model number K81A, and ‘nabu’ is speculated to have the model number K82. The final product names are likely to be: Mi Pad 5 Pro(K81/enuma), Mi Pad 5 Plus(K81A/elish) and Mi Pad 5 Lite(nabu/K82).

The upcoming tablets from Xiaomi are expected to come with 2,500 x 1,600 pixels resolution on an IPS LCD panel with 16:10 aspect ratio. The devices are also said to come with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, quad rear cameras, NFC, and wireless charging support.

The ‘enuma’ model which may be launched as the Mi Pad 5 Pro is said to support voice calls (4G LTE/5G), whereas ‘elish’ and ‘nabu’ will not support voice calls, according to the report.

‘Nabu’, which is speculated to be the Mi Pad 5 Lite, is said to feature a 10.97-inch display and pack an 8,720mAh battery.  The Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Plus are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, according to previous leaks. The Mi Pad 5 Plus is tipped to feature a 12MP main camera, while the Mi Pad 5 Lite is speculated be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC and feature a 12MP main camera.

