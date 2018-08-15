Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus with 10.1-inch display launched in China: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus runs on MIUI 10 based on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus runs on MIUI 10 based on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

Xiaomi has launched a new Android-powered tablet, the Mi Pad 4 Plus in China, a bigger variant of the Mi Pad 4. Key features of the device include a 10.1-inch display, an 8,620mAh battery, and AI-powered Face Unlock feature.

Except for a few upgraded specifications and a bigger display, the Mi Pad 4 Plus looks similar to the Mi Pad 4. Mi Pad 4 Plus will be available in two storage variants 64GB and 128GB priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) and CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000) respectively. It will be made available in black and gold colour options starting on August 16.

Mi Pad 4 Plus sports a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes in two storage variants – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top and is backed by an 8,620mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of the camera, Mi Pad 4 Plus sports a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 5MP camera sensor for taking selfies with an aperture of f/2.0. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

