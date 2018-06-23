Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 confirmed to sport Face Unlock, price leaked ahead of June 25 launch

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 could be the first Mi Pad tablet by the company to come with Face Unlock feature. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 could be the first Mi Pad tablet by the company to come with Face Unlock feature.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will launch along side Redmi 6 Pro in China on June 25. Now, the company has shared an official teaser poster on Chinese social networking site Weibo, which reveals that the upcoming tablet will ship with Face Unlock feature. This means Mi Pad 4 users will be able to unlock the device by looking at it. Notably, Mi Pad 4 could be the first Mi Pad tablet by the company to come with the technology. In addition, the poster hints at absence of a physical fingerprint scanner on the tablet. The camera will come with certain Artificial Intelligence (AI) features.

Separately, price and specifications of Mi Pad 4 have been leaked by tipster Slashleaks. The device is said to feature full HD screen measuring 8-inches, with 16:10 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and be available in two storage configurations. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage Wi-Fi model could be priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 15,600 approx). Mi Pad 4 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (4G model) is rumoured to cost 1999 yuan, which is around Rs 20,800 on conversion.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Tab 4 launch confirmed for June 25 in China

Xiaomi previously shared teaser poster for Mi Pad 4 on Weibo, confirming June 25 launch and a few other details. Mi Pad 4 will have an 8-inch screen, the company has confirmed. The device will apparently be “packed with content”, according to a Facebook post by Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung. Though little is know about Mi Pad 4 at this point, the teaser image reveals a single rear camera for the upcoming Xiaomi tablet.

Reports suggest that Mi Pad 4 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The device will ship with a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, Mi Pad 4 is expected to sport a 13MP OmniVision OV13855 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture along with a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 front shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd