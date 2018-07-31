Xiaomi Mi Note 4 (M1807E8A) with up to 8GB RAM found listed on TENAA?

According to TENAA listing, Xiaomi Mi Note 4 could feature a transparent back, similar to Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition According to TENAA listing, Xiaomi Mi Note 4 could feature a transparent back, similar to Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

A mysterious Xiaomi phone bearing the model number M1807E8A has been found listed on a Chinese certification website TENAA. Although no concrete details are available at the moment regarding its identity, multiple reports speculate that the handset could be Xiaomi Mi Note 4. As far as the listing on TENAA in concerned, it reveals key specifications and transparent design of the handset, similar to Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

As per TENAA listing, M1807E8A sports a 6.21-inch OLED panel on the front with 2248×1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution. In terms of the design, it measures 154.9 × 74.8 × 7.6 mm in dimensions and weighs 177 g. The handset will be available in multiple colour options like Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, Silver, Green, Gradient, Blue-Violet Gradient, Purple Gold Gradient etc.

Furthermore, M1807E8A will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor, suggesting Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The device will be available in multiple memory configurations like 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Xiaomi’s M1807E8A will have a 2,900mAh battery backup with support for fast charging. In addition, it will support the standard set of sensors like Gravity sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor and a fingerprint sensor. The listing also mentions support for screen fingerprint recognition, which could be similar to in-display fingerprint technology currently available on Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex smartphones.

In other news, a supposed Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 successor got leaked online. It will reportedly feature a pop-up camera similar to the one found on Vivo Nex. The rumoured Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is likely to release with MIUI 10.

