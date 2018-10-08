Xiaomi Mi Note 4 likely to launch alongside Mi Mix 3 on October 15: Report

Xiaomi Mi Note 4 likely to debut alongside Mi Mix 3 on October 15 in China

Xiaomi will reportedly launch the Mi Note 4 alongside Mi Mix 3 on October 15. The new report comes courtesy of a poster that surfaced on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. The poster (after translation) reads “Do not call LEX, my name is Mi Note 4,” and reveals the October 15 launch date.

Another poster on Weibo reveals that the Mi Mix 3 and Mi Note 4 could likely debut in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Besides the launch date and venue, the posters do not unveil any other detail regarding specifications and features of the upcoming Xiaomi phones. However, reports suggest that the Mi Note 4 might carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

As for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, the company’s president Lin Bin in a Weibo post this August shared the design details of the new Mi phone. As per the poster, the Mi Mix 3 will feature a bezel-less display and hidden sliding camera similar to that found on Oppo Find X. Unlike other Android smartphones, the new Mi smartphone might not join the notch-display bandwagon.

Previous reports have suggested powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. Leaks suggest the phone could be made available in four storage configurations. These include 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage. The phone is expected to feature Samsung’s 2K AMOLED panel. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is tipped to sport a 20MP pop-up front camera. As per reports, the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant could be priced at $510 (around Rs 35,000), while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will likely tag a price of $645 (approximately Rs 44,400)

