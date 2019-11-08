Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Price, specifications comparison

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the company’s flagship phone made its debut just this week in Spain. Xiaomi also launched a Pro variant with a different RAM, and storage, while the rest of the specifications remain the same as the standard Mi Note 10. The Mi Note 10 is targeted at the premium segment with a price tag of Euro 549, which is around Rs 43,200 on conversion. When it comes to pricing and specifications, Mi Note 10 competes with the OnePlus 7T Pro. We compare Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and OnePlus 7T Pro on the basis of price and specifications:

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Price

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available in the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for a price of Euro 549, which is approximately Rs 43,200 on conversion. Mi Note 10 Pro will cost Euro 649 or approximately Rs 51,000 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The colour options include Glacier White, Aurora Green and Midnight Black. As of now, it is unclear if the phones will be available in India.

OnePlus 7T Pro has similar pricing as the 8GB RAM and 256GB version costs Rs 53,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB version, which is the McLaren Edition costs Rs 58,999. It can be bought in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Design and Display

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 gets a 6.47-inch AMOLED 3D curved screen with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. This is an HDR display. The front and the back of the phone are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone measures 157.8 mm x 74.2 mm x 9.67 mm and weighs 208 g.

OnePlus 7T Pro has a slightly bigger 6.67-inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, which is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla glass. This is a 90 Hz Fluid display with support for HDR 10+ content. The dimensions of OnePlus 7T Pro are 162.6 mm × 75.9 mm × 8.8 mm and it weighs 206 g.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera

In terms of rear camera, the Mi Note 10 has five lenses, where the primary one is 108MP. The 108MP Samsung HMX sensor has f/ 1.69 aperture, OIS, and 82-degree filed-of-view. There is also a 12MP secondary portrait camera with f/2.0 aperture, 2x optical zoom, a third 20MP 117-degree ultra-angular camera, 5MP telephoto camera, and a fifth 2MP macro camera. The rear camera is said to support four flash lights including dual soft lights and dual flash lights.

OnePlus 7T has three rear cameras, a combination of 48MP main Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, EIS, 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field-of-view. There is dual LED flash support.

The front camera on Mi Note 10 is 32MP with f/ 2.0 aperture. OnePlus 7T sports a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera with EIS and f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Processor, Battery, and Software

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which can be clocked up to 2.2 Ghz, coupled with 700 MHz Adreno 618 GPU. The phone will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Pro variant is available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It does not support expandable storage.

In terms of battery, Mi Note 10 is backed by a 5260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone uses a USB Type-C port for charging. It supports dual Nano-SIM slots. For authentication, Mi Note 10 sports on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone runs MIUI 11.

OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by a 2.96 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The battery on OnePlus 7T Pro is 4,085 mAh with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. There is a USB Type-C port for charging.

Just like Mi Note 10, OnePlus 7T Pro also supports dual Nano-SIM slots. The unlock options include in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock. OnePlus 7T Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.