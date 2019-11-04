Xiaomi Mi Note 10 to launch on November 6, will have 108MP camera and 5260 mAh battery

Xiaomi has confirmed that its Mi Note 10 will launch on November 6. This takes place a day after the Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Watch being announced in Beijing, China on November 5. Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 is believed to be the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro. According to an official announcement, the Mi Note 10 event is taking place in Madrid, Spain. The event starts at 11.30 am GMT, which is around 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Xiaomi will have the event streamed live.

Mi Note 10 and 108MP five cameras

The highlight of the Mi Note 10 series is the main 108MP camera. In addition to this, there are four other cameras at the back of the phone, which means a total of five cameras or a Penta camera setup. Xiaomi has confirmed details about the camera. The main camera will be 108MP, followed by a 5MP camera with up to 50x zoom, a 12MP camera for depth sensing in Portraits, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera and 2MP camera for Macro shots with a focal length of up to 2 cms. The five cameras are aligned on the back aligned vertically in a single line to the left side of the phone, based on the images shared by the company.

Xiaomi has been touting the 108MP camera as well and the kind of details it will be able to take. It has shared sample photos taken from the 108MP camera mode with close details also visible in the picture. Check out the camera specifications below in these tweets from Xiaomi.

Welcome to the new era of smartphone cameras! Join our event to reveal the world’s first 108MP Penta camera. Live stream available, stay tuned!#DareToDiscover with #MiNote10 pic.twitter.com/BiUXHH4Xdp — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) November 3, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Expected specifications

Xiaomi has itself revealed and confirmed several key features of the Mi CC9 Pro, and given Mi Note 10 is supposed to be a global variant, both will likely have the same specifications. Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 will both have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and the images shared by the company reveal a waterdrop notch on the front and curved edges. Xiaomi also said the Mi CC9 Pro will have an ultra-thin optical in-display fingerprint scanner, which it says will be the first in the world. This will likely continue on the Mi Note 10 as well.

Xiaomi also confirmed Mi CC9 Pro will run the Snapdragon 730G processor, and the same is expected on Mi Note 10. The phones will likely start at 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, though there will be higher levels of RAM and storage as well. TENAA listing have also hinted at a 12GB RAM option and 256GB storage. The phone has a 5260 mAh battery with 30w fast charging, which Xiaomi has confirmed as well. The front camera will be 32MP.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will run the company’s MIUI 11, though whether it will be based on Android 10 or Android 9 is not clear. There’s also no word on whether Mi Note 10 will be made available in markets like India or not.