Xiaomi Mi Note 10 to have 108MP Penta-lens setup, could be global variant of Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi has shared a teaser for an upcoming smartphone Mi Note 10 that will have a total of five cameras at the back carrying a 108MP camera sensor as well. The company says that it will be the world’s “first” 108MP Penta camera smartphone, which suggests that the new smartphone is a global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro.

The announcement for the Mi Note 10 in India comes a day after the company shared a teaser for the Mi CC9 Pro featuring a 108MP Penta-lens setup at the back. Since both the phones have the same highlights and Xiaomi had rebranded other Mi CC9-series smartphones before launching them outside China, it is highly likely that Mi Note 10 will be a global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro.

Xiaomi has not revealed the date when it will launch the Mi Note 10 in India, however, it announced to launch the Mi CC9 Pro in China on November 5. We can expect the company to launch the device globally after it unveils it in its home market.

Assuming Mi Note 10 and Mi CC9 Pro are the same device, we can say that the former device will not only carry the 108MP camera sensor but it will also feature 5x optical zoom capability. The camera sensor has been made by Samsung and Xiaomi’s other device Mi MIX Alpha already features the lens. The teaser for the Mi CC9 Pro reveals the five cameras on the back aligned vertically in a single line to the left side as well as quad-LED flash next to the camera array.

Introducing the world’s FIRST 108MP Penta Camera. A new era of smartphone cameras begins now! #MiNote10 #DareToDiscover pic.twitter.com/XTWHK0BeVL — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 28, 2019

A leak suggests that the Mi CC9 Pro will have a 13MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens, as well as a 32MP front camera. The leak also suggest that the Mi CC9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB ROM.

The phone is reported to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W+ fast charging. The phone is reported to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is said to be priced at Yuan 2,599 or Rs 26,000.