Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro with 108MP camera launched

Xiaomi has launched its next generation of Note series devices, the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro in Spain. The Mi Note 10 is priced at Euro 549 (approximately Rs 43,200) for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Mi Note 10 Pro is priced at Euro 649 (approximately Rs 51,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Both the devices will be made available in Spain and Italy from November 15. In France from November 18. German consumers will be able to pre-order the device starting November 11. The company also stated that the device will be soon made available in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

It will be made available in Glacier White, Aurora Green and Midnight Black colour options. The company hasn’t revealed when the device will be coming to India.

The Mi Note 10 is a rebranded version of the recently launched Mi CC9 Pro for the global markets. Whereas, the Mi Note 10 Pro is a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition.

The only difference between the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro is the RAM, storage option and the camera configuration, otherwise, both the phones sport similar specifications. The Mi Note 10 Pro sports an 8P lens, whereas, the Mi Note 10 sports a 7P lens.

Mi Note 10 will sport a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The display comes with TUV Rheinland certification and sport a 3D curved glass back. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. Both the device’s don’t support any sort of expandable storage.

They run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. Both the devices are backed by a 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Both the devices sport a 108MP Penta camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, an additional 5MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, they feature a 32MP sensor placed inside of the dot-notch.