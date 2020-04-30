Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G chipset launched

Xiaomi has added another smartphone to its flagship Mi Note 10 lineup of devices, called the Mi Note 10 Lite. It will be made available starting at Euro 349 (approximately Rs 28,500) for the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant and at Euro 399 (approximately Rs 32,500) for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant. The device will be made available in Nebula Purple, Glacier White and Midnight Black colour variants starting mid-May.

Take note, the company has not revealed when it will be launching the device in India. However, there are chances that it might look to launch the Note 10 Lite alongside the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro after the lockdown ends on May 3 in India.

Key features of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP quad-camera setup, 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, Android 10 and more.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite from its specifications seems to be targetted to take on the new OnePlus 8 and Apple iPhone SE.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: Specifications

The Mi Note 10 Lite sports a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with an Adreno 618GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. In terms of connectivity options, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Dual GPS, GLONASS and Wi-Fi 802.11.

Also Read: After Samsung and Motorola, Xiaomi plans flip-style foldable phone

The device features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP tertiary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

All of this is backed by a 5,260mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W fast charging.

Apart from this, the company has also launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has already been launched in India at an earlier date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd