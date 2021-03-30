Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold launched with large 8.01-inch folding display

In a sequel to yesterday’s Xiaomi event, the brand held a new launch today in China for some new products, including the Mi Mix Fold, Xiaomi’s first folding phone. The Mi Mix fold comes with interesting specifications including a 2K screen, a desktop mode and more. Here is everything you need to know about the device.

The Mi Mix Fold has two screens, one single outer screen and a folding inner display, with the outer display being a large full-screen adaptation similar to that of the Galaxy Fold 2. While the outer screen is a 6.52-inch AMOLED panel with an 840 x 2,520 pixels resolution, the inner folding screen is a larger 8.01-inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio and WQHD resolution.

Being one of the largest displays on a phone, Xiaomi has also implemented a full desktop mode that can be used with multiple resizable windows. There is no higher refresh rate on the inner screen but the outer screen features a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone also uses a U-shaped hinge that is 27% lighter. The Mi Mix Fold is powered by the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 chip available with 12GB or 16GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a large 5020mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. No wireless charging support is present here.

Coming to the camera optics, the Mi Mix Fold features a quad-camera setup on the back, comprising a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, a 13MP, 123-degree FOV (field of view) ultra-wide angle sensor. An 8MP zoom sensor with 30x digital and 3x optical zoom and an 8MP macro camera. Other features include quad stereo speakers and an all-new ‘butterfly’ cooling system.

Pricing and availability

The Mi Mix Fold is priced starting at 9,999 yuan (about Rs 1.11 lakh) for the 12GB/256GB variant and 10,999 yuan (about 1.22 lakh) for the 12GB/5126GB variant. The top-end 16GB/512GB variant is priced at 12,999 yuan (about Rs 1.45 lakh). The phone will go on sale in China later in the year but pre-orders will start from April 16. Meanwhile, just like the Mi 11 Ultra that was launched yesterday, there is no confirmation on the global availability of the phone.