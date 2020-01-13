Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha ready for mass production, report says

Although Xiaomi has not revealed the reason behind the delay, it could be related to technical challenges and manufacturing issues. Although Xiaomi has not revealed the reason behind the delay, it could be related to technical challenges and manufacturing issues.

Xiaomi could start the mass production of its Mi Mix Alpha soon, according to a report from GizmoChina. The smartphone maker recently held a meeting in Beijing, where it indicated the arrival of the Mi Mix Alpha smartphone in the domestic market.

In an interview, Cui Baoqiu, chairman of Xiaomi’s technical committee and Han Haicai, the architect behind the surround sound screen research and development team, the flagship smartphone has not mass-produced yet. But Xiaomi is at the capacity where it can kick start the mass production of the Mi Mix Alpha.

For a long time, we’ve been hearing that Xiaomi is delaying the release of the Mi Mix Alpha. Earlier this month, Abacus reported that the phone was pushed further citing unknown reasons. The company told the publication that it does not have a release date as to when it plans to launch the smartphone.

For Xiaomi, the Mi Mix Alpha is its most ambitious smartphone. Towards the end of last year, Xiaomi had introduced the all-screen Mi Mix Alpha that has a wraparound display that boasts a 180 per cent screen to body ratio. The Mi Mi Alpha is also the company’s most expensive smartphone with a retail price of CNY 19,999 (or approx Rs 2,05,232). The futuristic smartphone was supposed to launch in December, but it is still not available for purchase.

Although Xiaomi has not revealed the reason behind the delay, it could be related to technical challenges and manufacturing issues. When the phone was announced, Xiaomi had shared that the phone is not easy to manufacture due to the complex manufacturing process. Considering its high cost and delay in manufacturing, expect the Mi Mix Alpha to be available in limited quantities.

