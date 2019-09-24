Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is an all-screen phone with 108MP camera, launched in China

Xiaomi today launched the new Mi Mix Alpha, the new 5G-enabled Mi Mix series device at an event in China. The smartphone has a unique form factor where the screen of the device doesn’t just curve at the sides but goes all the way to the back, giving a screen-to-body ratio of 180.6 per cent.

The Mi Mix Alpha uses a flexible screen to provide a Surround Display experience. There are no bezels or the volume buttons on the sides. The screen curves at both the sides to meet at the back in a strip that houses the camera sensors. The phone looks a lot like the foldable Huawei Mate X showcased earlier this year but the Mi Mix Alpha doesn’t fold. However, Xiaomi had confirmed that it is making a foldable device.

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain tweeted some pictures of the device while confirming that the screen is made from a single piece of sapphire glass and the body is made from Titanium alloy.

Excited to share our groundbreaking #MiMIXAlpha, future of smartphones! (1) Surround display allows an astonishing screen-to-body ratio of 180.6%!

— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 24, 2019

Mi Mix Alpha price and availability

The Mi Mix Alpha is priced at Yuan 19,999, which is around Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency. The phone will act as a concept device and Xiaomi said that it will manufacture only a limited batch at the end of December. Unlike other Xiaomi phones, the Mi Mix Alpha will not undergo mass production anytime soon. The device will be available in Xiaomi stores across China for customers to have a hands-on experience.

Mi Mix Alpha specifications

The specifications of the Mi Mix Alpha are top-end. It features a 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with 2088×2250 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Mi Mix Alpha is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

The triple camera setup on the phone includes a 108MP Samsung HMX sensor paired with a 20MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP bokeh lens. The device sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is no need for a selfie camera as you can turn the phone around and use the rear-screen.