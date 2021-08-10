Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 launched with under-display selfie camera: Price, specs, and more

Xiaomi has launched its Mi MIX 4 in China and the flagship phone comes with a starting price of RMB 4,999 (around Rs 57,360). The key highlights of the latest 5G smartphone are an under-display selfie camera, flagship-grade performance, 120W fast charging and more. As of now, there is no word on the India launch of Mi MIX 4. keep reading to know more about the new Mi MIX phone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 price

The device is being offered in four models. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is priced at RMB 4,999, which is approximately Rs 57,360 in India. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB + 256GB model will cost RMB 5,299 (around Rs 60,800), whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be up for sale for 5,799 (around Rs 66,540). There is also a 12GB RAM + 512GB model, which is priced at RMB 6,299 (approximately Rs 72,270).

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 specifications, features

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit TrueColor, and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It even offers support for Dolby Vision.

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs MIUI, which is based on Android 11.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 features a triple camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.33 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, OIS, and up to 100x zoom. The setup also includes an 8MP 50x periscope camera with OIS. There is also a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a 20MP under-display camera as well, so users will get a full-screen experience.

The company has added a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It comes with support for 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi says that the maximum rear temperature will be 37 degrees while charging at 120W default mode.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS (L1 + L5), and NavIC. The Mi MIX 4 is being offered in three colours, including Ceramic White, Ceramic Black and Ceramic Gray.

Other features include fingerprint sensor, heat dissipation, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, dual speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, and Dolby Atmos. The flagship phone is also IP68 rated, which means it is water and dust resistant.