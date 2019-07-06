Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to have better 64MP sensor than Samsung Bright GW1, claims company

Xiaomi will soon be launching its next generation flagship smartphone, dubbed Mi Mix 4. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi’s Product Director, Wang Teng revealed on Weibo that the device will sport a 64MP camera sensor, which will be better than the Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The post has since been deleted.

As of now, Samsung is the only company that offers a 64MP camera sensor as of now. But, according to recent reports, Sony will soon be launching one in the market, which might be the one Xiaomi utilises on its smartphone.

Xiaomi could also be working on its own sensor, trying to make every component of its smartphones in-house. However, it would be a very difficult task to perform.

Teng in his post stated, that the 64MP sensor they will be using on the upcoming Mi Mix 4 will have a better sensor than the Samsung 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. However, ‘better’ is a pretty open term, which means it can have a larger sensor, new features, improved light sensitivity, better pixel binning technology. So as of now, we can’t say, how the upcoming sensor will perform.

Recently, Realme also confirmed that they are working on a smartphone, which will come with Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Neither Xiaomi nor Realme have given a timeline to users as to when they will be launching their upcoming smartphones with a 64MP sensor.