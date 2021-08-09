Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream and what to expect

The Mi Mix 4 could be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone in China on August 10 along with a number of other new products including the Mi Pad 5 Series Android-based tablets. The company’s grand launch event comes a day ahead of Samsung’s own Galaxy Unpacked event where the Korean manufacturer is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

How to watch the Xiaomi launch event?

The Xiaomi launch event doesn’t have a live stream link yet, but we will update this space with one ahead of the launch event tomorrow once it is available. The launch event itself is expected to begin at 13:30 GMT, or 7:00pm IST.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: What to expect

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to come with an FHD+ 120Hz OLED display. The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the newer Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage is expected on the Mi Mix 4. The device is also expected to feature a large 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W or 80W wireless charging.

In terms of the camera, the phone is expected to sport a triple camera setup on the rear and a single front camera. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 108MP main sensor with a two more 48MP sensors, likely an ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto zoom sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera is expected to be Xiaomi’s first ever under-display camera on a commercially available phone, with a 32MP sensor below the screen.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: What we know so far

Xiaomi is also expected to launch new tablets at its August 10 event with the Mi Pad 5 series. This could include a Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite and Mi Pad 5 Pro. A bezel-less screen and stylus support is expected to come with the new Android-based tablets, which as per leaks, will also sport a dual-camera on the rear with a design reminiscent of the Mi 11X series phones.

The Mi Pad 5 tablets are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, and could feature USB Type-C ports and Android 11 out of the box with MIUI support.