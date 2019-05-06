Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is codenamed ‘Hercules’, leak reveals

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is codenamed "Hercules" and it will boast top-of-the-line specifications.

Evidence discovered in source code reveals that the high-end smartphone is internally known as “Hercules.” (Image of Mi Mix 3 5G for representation)

Xiaomi has a successor to the Mi Mix 3 and now it’s leaked with the codename “Hercules”. According to Mishaal Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief of XDA Developers, the Mi Mix 4 will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple-camera setup on the back.

Evidence discovered in source code reveals that the high-end smartphone is internally known as “Hercules.” Rahman claims the next-generation Mi Mix smartphone will arrive with a Snapdragon 855 processor, three cameras on the rear, a front-facing camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. The phone is also said to feature NFC. Rahman makes no mention of 5G support.

Separately, a tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted that the Hercules will debut as the Mi Mix 3S or Mi Mix 4. Unsurprisingly, there’s little else we know about the upcoming smartphone, with the Mi Mix 4’s launch likely to happen in the second half of 2019. Xiaomi has yet to comment on the speculation.

The current-generation Mi Mix 3 has a unique slider mechanism, which replaces the typical notch design. The phone packs the brand new Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen and dual cameras on the back. The phone made its debut in China in October last year. The world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker also sells a 5G-ready version of the Mi Mix 3, which it showcased at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

