Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with pop-up camera, bezel-less display to launch on September 15

Xiaomi might launch its next bezel-less smartphone, the Mi Mix 3 on September 15 in China. According to a new report by AndroidPure, the supposed smartphone will feature a no-notch and no-bezel design. Looking at the teaser poster we can see the display spans to the bottom part of the smartphone with barely any bezel.

Earlier, smartphones under the Mi Mix series featured a prominent chin at the bottom to accommodate the camera module. It is suggested, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 like the Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X will be utilising a mechanical pop-up camera to achieve a completely bezel-less display.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU, according to earlier leaks. It will come in four RAM and storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage.

The device will come with dual-SIM card support and will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. Similar to the Mi Mix 2s the Mi Mix 3 will also feature a dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP mechanical pop-up camera for taking selfies on the front.

A recent report by GizmoChina suggested that the Mi Mix 3 will be priced aggressively to take on the smartphones that already come with a pop-up camera unit. The report suggests that the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be priced at $510 (approximately Rs 35,000) for the standard edition and $660 (approximately Rs 45,000) for the ceramic edition, the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant will be priced at $600 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the standard edition and $750 (approximately Rs 51,600) for the ceramic edition.

The 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant will be priced at $600 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the standard edition and $750 (approximately Rs 51,000) for the ceramic edition, and the 8GB RAM/256GB variant will be priced at $645 (approximately Rs 44,400) for the standard edition and $795 (approximately Rs 54,700) for the ceramic edition. However, a point to note, Xiaomi like the Mi Mix 2s might decide not to bring the device to the Indian market.

